iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 6.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

