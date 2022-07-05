iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.