iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

