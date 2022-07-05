iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Private Ocean LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,042,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,393,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

