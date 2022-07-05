iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,332 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

