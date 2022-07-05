iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Capital CS Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital CS Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

