iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Increased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.28% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

