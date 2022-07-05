iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 6.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

