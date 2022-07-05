iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.55

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 29088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 142,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

