iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

