iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,147,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

