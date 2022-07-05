iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

