iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,811,936 shares.The stock last traded at $134.66 and had previously closed at $138.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.