iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truist Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
