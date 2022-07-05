iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truist Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.