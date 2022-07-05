iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Trimmed by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

