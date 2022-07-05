iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. 380,569 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

