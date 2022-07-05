Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

ISUZY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 36,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,005. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.