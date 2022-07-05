ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.38).

Several research firms have commented on ITV. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($252,244.38). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,151.34).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 63.36 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.35 ($1.57).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

