Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.52) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.79) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ENI stock opened at €11.51 ($11.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.42). The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.22.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

