Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $20,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $21,110.00.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 429,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,326. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.