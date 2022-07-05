Jeffrey Quartermaine Acquires 127,076 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Quartermaine purchased 127,076 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,946.16 ($144,483.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26.
About Perseus Mining (Get Rating)
