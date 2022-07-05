John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 65,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,808. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
