John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 65,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,808. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $11,610,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

