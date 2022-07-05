Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.71) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.