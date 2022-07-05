JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €27.00

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.