JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €27.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

