JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $184.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

