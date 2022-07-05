JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 278

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

