JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Target Price to GBX 1,413

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.51) to GBX 1,413 ($17.11) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.55) to GBX 3,900 ($47.23) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $3.08 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

