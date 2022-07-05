JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.46) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.91) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.98) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.53).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,414 ($17.12) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,327 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,396.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.66.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.66), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($59,826.18). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.18), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($59,270.53).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

