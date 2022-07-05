JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,989,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

