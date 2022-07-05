Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.69

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 297533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

JTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.55) to GBX 3,900 ($47.23) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.51) to GBX 1,413 ($17.11) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

