Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $4,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,064.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 92.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,891. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

