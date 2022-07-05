KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.47

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

KB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

