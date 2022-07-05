Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.4% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

