Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 788,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
