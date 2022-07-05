Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,598. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
About Kelso Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelso Technologies (KIQ)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.