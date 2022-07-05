Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,231,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 4,245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.

Shares of Keyera stock remained flat at $$22.86 on Tuesday. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Keyera has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

