Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $39,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.