Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

