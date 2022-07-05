Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.75

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 1497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

