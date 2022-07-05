Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 247,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

