Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Given New €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KOJAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. SEB Equities cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.79) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kojamo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of KOJAF stock remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

