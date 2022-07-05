Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.0 days.

Shares of KNCRF remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes (Get Rating)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.