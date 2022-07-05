Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,809 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $77,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $273.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

