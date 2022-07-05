Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

