Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $138.86 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,761 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Motorola Solutions worth $138,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

MSI opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

