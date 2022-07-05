Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

