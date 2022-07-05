Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,503,557 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 708.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands worth $66,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

