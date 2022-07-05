Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

