KUN (KUN) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

KUN (KUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,731.31 and $1,863.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00024438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00140734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00878394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015969 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

