LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,484.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $15,484.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00861688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00088806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015775 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.