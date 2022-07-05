Lattice Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

